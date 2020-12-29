Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) Exchange Rate Struggles after Brexit Deal

The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate opened today retreating as EU nations unanimously approved the Brexit trade deal.

At the time of writing the GBP/EUR exchange rate is trading at around €1.1037.

Pound (GBP) Loses Momentum on Brexit Deal Doubts

The Pound (GBP) continues to falter after the UK-EU Brexit trade deal was approved by EU nations in a move that means the agreement can come into force on New Year’s Day – even though the European Parliament will not vote on the deal until February.

The Pound’s loss of momentum has been linked to concerns that the Brexit trade deal does not cover service and financial sectors.

Furthermore, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a rebellion within his own party over his decision to back the EU trade deal in a Commons vote tomorrow – although it’s thought the deal will go through despite concerns.

Additionally, as coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Pound could suffer further losses as the threat of tighter restrictions continues in the UK.

Euro (EUR) Supported by US Dollar (USD) Troubles

The Euro (EUR) has been supported this morning, as the single currency’s negative correlation with the US Dollar (USD) bolstered sentiment.

The US Dollar faces pressure today as demand for the safe-haven currency was weakened by Donald Trump finally relenting and signed the $900bn stimulus package into law over the weekend.

In the absence of any notable EUR data releases, investors continue to focus on the new coronavirus mutation that has been found in Europe.

GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Forecast: Further National Lockdown could Spell Trouble for the Pound

Looking ahead, it’s unlikely the Pound to Euro exchange rate should change too much as markets continue to be calm after Christmas, amid thin-trading conditions.

Furthermore, looking to the New Year, Sterling could face more troubles as a worsening coronavirus situation prompts calls for another nationwide lockdown to curb infection rates.

Possible restrictions include schools as a teacher’s union has said schools should remain closed in England until testing systems are ready.

The Euro could also struggle in the coming days as ongoing reports that the new, more-infectious strain of the coronavirus continues to be detected around the Eurozone.