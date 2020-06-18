GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Retreats to €1.10 as BoE Pumps Additional £100bn into Stimulus Programme

GBP Exchange Rates Tumble Following BoE QE Announcement

Updated 13:35 18/6/20: The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate plunged below €1.10 this afternoon in the wake of the Bank of England’s (BoE) latest rate decision.

As had been widely predicted, the BoE left interest rates unchanged this month, while announcing a £100bn expansion of its quantitative easing programme.

Coronavirus: Bank pumps £100bn into UK economy to aid recovery https://t.co/Mqfgv0YSi1 — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) June 18, 2020

The BoE’s statement read:

There are signs of consumer spending and services output picking up, following the easing of Covid-related restrictions on economic activity. Recent additional announcements of easier monetary and fiscal policy will help to support the recovery.

The BoE avoided making any mention of negative interest rates however, something which is looks to have capped the downside in Sterling.

Euro (EUR) Outlook: All Eyes on EU Summit

Meanwhile, the main catalyst of movement in the Euro (EUR) through the second half of this week looks to be the upcoming EU summit.

EU leaders will hold another virtual meeting this week for a discussion on the bloc’s budget and more importantly the EU’s €750bn coronavirus relief fund.

Its hoped that leaders will be able to reach an agreement on the fund this summer, and while there appears to be broad support, there are still lingering questions which could delay or derail a deal.

Should there be any signs that talks are not progressing well its likely we could see some EUR selling.